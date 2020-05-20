Article
Technology

SoftBank partners with Ericsson for multiband 5G network

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

SoftBank Group, progenitor of the pioneering Vision Fund and one of Japan’s signature conglomerates and mobile providers, has chosen communications specialist Ericsson as the key 5G vendor for its upcoming multiband 5G network in Japan.

Ericsson said in its press release that the agreement will see it providing SoftBank with radio network access equipment that will enable the new network’s launch whilst adding value to the firm’s existing 4G LTE service.

“SoftBank and Ericsson have been partners since the 2G era and we are thrilled to support them on this latest part of their technology journey,” said Chris Houghton, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area North East Asia at Ericsson, in the press release.  

SEE ALSO:

“With the help of our advanced product portfolio, SoftBank can unlock the potential of 5G for Japanese society and we look forward to building on our long-standing partnership.”

SoftBank has been trialling proof-of-concept activities with Ericsson since 2015, and the latter said in its statement that the two firms will continue to work together on innovative 5G ideas.

Ericsson added that SoftBank aims to launch its commercial 5G services by the end of the fiscal year.

SoftBankEricssonMobile5G
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy