Servian: Singapore expansion driving digital transformation

By Georgia Wilson
November 02, 2020
Servian expands into Singapore to address urgent digital transformation needs...

Leading IT consultant in Australia - Servian - announces its plans to expand into Singapore to bring its expertise in cloud, data, machine learning, DevOps and cybersecurity to the region to drive digital transformation.

Stressing the importance of digital transformation in helping to rebuild a new economy, Minister Chan Chun Sing at the Future Economy Conference and Exhibition stated that Singapore’s position in the world depends on businesses’ ability to adapt, and that now is the time to re-develop processes.

Recent research from the Development Bank of Singapore identified that the South East Asian region is falling behind the US and UK when it comes to digital strategies. 99% of businesses in the region believe they are facing external pressure to digital transform but face challenges including: the speed of change (80%), execution complexity (75%) and a lack of digital talent (64%).

"Organisations recognise where they need to get to, they just don't seem to know how to get there. We work with our clients to deploy technology as an enabler, with cost-effective, data-driven, cloud-based solutions that help them evolve their business at speed,” commented Pete Gatt, Partner & Singapore Expansion Lead at Servian. 

"Having worked with hundreds of organisations in different segments, verticals and of varying sizes, the conversation is always the same. They want to take advantage of data to make money and they want to optimise their operations to save money, with technology now at the heart of that conversation. We help clients realise those outcomes quickly and securely, gaining a critical edge over their competitors," added Gatt.

Servian currently has 550 offices in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and India, with plans to grow its offices in Singapore by developing a team of technology experts that will work to develop innovative, and locally made apps for the global market.

