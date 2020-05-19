SAP Plans to Acquire Syclo

Enterprise application software leader SAP has announced today in San Francisco its plans to acquire Syclo, a leading provider of associated technologies. The acquisition will allow SAP’s mobile solutions to enter into markets such as utilities, oil and gas, life sciences and manufacturing.

"With this acquisition, SAP adds momentum to our already powerful mobile portfolio, advancing our vision and leadership while accelerating our mobile apps,” said Sanjay Poonen, president, Global Solutions, SAP, in a media statement released after the announcement.

"Syclo brings both domain-savvy expertise and industry-leading solutions, as recognised by customers and analysts,” he continued. “This will drive innovation and mobility in the workplace."

The move is on track with the business trend of incorporating smartphones and other forms of technology that foster mobility since Gartner Inc forecast that mobile phones will take over PCs as the most common web access device by next year.

Currently, SAP offers mobile device management and security via its SAP® Afaria® platform and will capitalise on Syclo’s 39-nation presence through its own Sybase® Unwired Platform. Together, the two programs will offer customers “a unique solution provider in the industry with market-leading mobile enterprise applications integrated with a world-class business suite,” the media release said.