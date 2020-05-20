Article
SAP opens Singapore data centre for APAC digital commerce

May 20, 2020
German enterprise software multinational SAP has announced the opening of its latest data centre.

Located in Singapore, the data centre is intended to support deployment of SAP Commerce Cloud in the APAC region, which provides businesses with a unified ecommerce solution. Said to work in tandem with existing centres in Australia, China and Hong Kong, the combined effect is lower latency and better performance for the platform.

SAP Commerce Cloud is advertised as an “end-to-end” solution, enabling companies to offer features such as cart checkout and promotions, as well as supporting varied retail models such as business to consumer or business to business.

In a press release, the company enthused about the potential of the APAC region, quoting figures suggesting digital commerce sales in the region are expected to grow by 14.2% year on year. Such growth would see total sales of $1.2trn in 2019, and $1.77trn by 2022. Southeast Asia (SEA) is undergoing particularly momentous growth, as a report co-authored by Google emphasised, with its internet economy expected to be worth $300bn by 2025.

Atul Tuli, vice president of SAP Southeast Asia said in the press release: “APAC’s digital commerce environment offers businesses unprecedented growth opportunities and with our goal of helping our customers master their transition to the experience economy, the region has become a key market for SAP. With the new Singapore Data Centre, we will be better positioned to support our customers as they tap into our best-in-class commerce cloud solution.”

SAP’s Commerce Cloud comes as part of its broader Customer Experience offering, C/4HANA, with functionality in regions such as marketing, sales and customer data.

The news comes on the heels of the stepping down of former CEO Bill McDermott, who has been replaced by new co-CEOs Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein.

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

