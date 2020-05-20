Article
Technology

NZCIS: enhancing communities with technology

By Allen Jack
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

The New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS) will soon feature a brand new sports facility, which is part of an NZ$80mn redevelopment project. 

The $30mn Wellington-based facility is expected to bring a new level of prestige to NZCIS as a global leader in its field. Featuring a large 70m x 50m field, bike studio, plunge pools, sauna and 1000m x 1000m gymnasium, the facility is an ambitious and impressively modern construction.

Also included are food preparation facilities and over 300 separate rooms for accommodation.

"We can’t wait to welcome our first teams in 2021,” commented Malcolm Gillies, one of the developers. ”I love being part of projects that enhance communities and help people grow and reach their potential.”

Where people and technology meet

Combining the latest, state-of-the-art technology with a people-focused approach to delivery, the developers are confident that the new facility will be unique and superior to similar sports centres across New Zealand. 

SEE ALSO:

Aiming to help teams and individuals reach their full potential, the sports fields will be equipped with sensors and cameras to capture real-time data on athletes’ performances. This information can then be reviewed and improved upon.

One of the project’s partners, Jamie Tout, explained that the new facility came about as the result of intense research and consultation with industry leaders. 

“We wanted to benchmark against the best globally. We consulted with Manchester United, visited football and rugby powerhouses in Europe, the New York Yankees and the Singapore Institute of Sport to see what they are offering,” he said. 

“We asked many sporting teams and bodies what they wanted and have incorporated that feedback into the design of this facility as well.”

An exciting opportunity

Although the facility has yet to be finished, sporting organisation leaders have already expressed their excitement for the project’s completion.

Matt Evans, CEO at Wellington Rugby, commented that the team was “excited by a 2021 move to the state-of-the-art sports hub being developed by NZCIS in Upper Hutt.”

"The facility being built will allow the union to be on the same campus as other leading sporting brands from the region whilst providing the perfect environment to further develop international academy activities.”

"This exciting opportunity is set to change the way sporting brands and unions interact with each other and the wider community and I look forward to what the future holds,” he said.

For more information on business topics in ANZ, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief ANZ.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter

TechnologywellingtonsportNZCIS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy