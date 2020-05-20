NXP and Geely partner to boost Chinese auto industry

At CES 2017, NXP Semiconductors, the world’s leading provider of automotive electronics solutions, announced a long-term strategic partnership with Geely Automobile Group, a Chinese multinational automotive manufacturing company.

The companies will work together on a new platform for research and development to connect innovation in semiconductor technology more efficiently with demand in the automobile industry. The efforts will support world-class, tailor-made solutions for Geely, and build the global competitiveness of China’s automobile industry.

NXP announcements at CES include:

New Collaborations to Build the Secure, Connected Ecosystem for Cars and Devices

At CES 2017, NXP announced it will advance security for the IoT with Microsoft. The solutions will be demonstrated at CES and combines the best of hard- and software security with other capabilities such as voice control and self-learning algorithms, for use in smart homes, connected cars, and smart connected devices.

From January 4-8, Microsoft, NXP, IAV and a number of auto mobility partners, including Cubic Telecom, Esri, and Swiss Re, will showcase their collective vision of safe and secure end-to-end mobility through a highly automated driving demonstration and experience.

To drive innovation for future wearable technologies, also NXP revealed results from a new R&D test bed that supports development of products and applications using embedded Secure Element (eSE) technology, which underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to invest in the future development of secure payment, transit, authentication and other services for connected devices. Some of NXP’s latest successes resulting from the test bed are highlighted by solutions developed by its partners Palago and uConekt Inc.

Breakthrough Solution in Automotive to Simplify Development

NXP announced the SAF4000 – the world’s first fully integrated software defined radio solution capable of covering all global broadcast audio standards, including AM/FM, DAB+, DRM(+) and HD. The new IC represents a breakthrough in simplifying the development of high-performance infotainment platforms as it replaces today’s multi-chip solutions with a single ultra-compact RFCMOS device.

Advanced IoT Semiconductors to Meet Heightening Consumer Expectations

NXP introduced the i.MX 8M family of applications processors specifically designed to meet increasing audio and video system requirements for smart home and smart mobility applications. NXP’s i.MX 8M family addresses the major inflection points currently underway in streaming media: voice recognition and networked speakers in audio, and the move to 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) and the growth of smaller, more compact form factors in video.

The company also introduced the new LPC800 and LPC54000 series MCUs help ensure a robust pipeline of ARM® Cortex®-M-based devices for next-generation consumer and industrial IoT applications.

To help make connections faster and more reliable on smartphones, tablets, wearables and small Internet of Things (IoT) devices, NXP announced its new wireless local area network (WLAN) Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) with Integrated Switch.

Additionally the company introduced the easiest way to add Near Field Communications (NFC) technology to Hexiwear wearable devices with the new MikroElektronika NFC click, powered by NXP. The new module is a mikroBUS™ add-on board with a versatile NFC PN7120 IC controller that makes it easy to incorporate NFC, removing barriers to adoption.

New Solutions that Bring Ultimate Convenience to Charging Devices

NXP unveiled the industry’s first Type-C USB solution that fully charges mobile, computing and virtual reality devices in less than an hour. The end-to-end solution is the smallest in market and includes unique rapid charging coupled with USB PD PHY for the first fully compliant Type-C Port Controller (TCPC) implementation.

Also at CES 2017, NXP introduced the first high-power wireless charging solution for notebooks and 2-in-1 tablets, with up to 100W of delivered power, covering the entire range of power supply requirements for this segment. At <2mm in thickness and low component count, the solution is capable of fitting into the tightest industrial design constraints. Wireless charging has been a popular addition to smartphones and other small portable electronics. Portable computing devices, however, need considerably more power than available from smartphone chargers. This new NXP solution now allows consumers to have a truly cord-free experience with notebooks and 2-in-1 tablets, even with their higher power consumption requirements.

CES Showcase and Demonstration

NXP will showcase more than 100 demos from the smallest microcontrollers to the complex networking infrastructure that powers the new smarter world in the Smarter World Tour truck. In addition to the truck, NXP will also have an adjoining pavilion to showcase a variety of solutions. Also, new this year, NXP will demonstrate ADAS technology at the Autonomous Vehicle Marketplace in the North Plaza.

