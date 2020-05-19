Mobile Purchases Driving Market

In the booming age of wireless, well, everything, shoppers are going mobile. A new survey found Australian business owners are well aware of the trend and potential for development, but logistics and lack of knowledge are making this reality a bit harder to attain than they’d like.

eBay purchases through mobile devices brought in $5 billion last year, a figure that is expected to rise by $3 billion more by the end of 2012. A recently released survey conducted by the online retailer detailed the responses of 387 of Australia’s top sellers on the subject.

Though half of the respondents recognized customers are demanding mobile purchasing options and 70 per cent said this would play a major role in their business outlook for the upcoming year, 40 per cent felt they lack the knowledge to proceed with intelligent mobile investment strategies.

Australian respondents cited slow mobile Internet speeds, unreliable coverage, and the high cost of mobile Internet access as deterrents to growing their mobile services. High postage costs were listed as another top concern for sellers, with two-thirds calling for more competitive shipping rates.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

● Waterproof Mobiles Debut at CES

● Unlock Your Electronics with Your Mug

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review Australia

Still, the findings of the 2012 index show that "innovations in mobile technology, changing consumer behaviour, and the willingness of retailers to incorporate a multi-channel sales strategy are providing significant growth opportunities for the retail sector,” said Deborah Sharkey, eBay’s Vice President.

Four million Australians have used their smartphones to compare prices before making an online purchase, previous eBay research found.



In sum, the only way to go is up as the United Kingdom and Australia are currently tied for the title of eBay’s fastest growing international mobile market.