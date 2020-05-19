Mining technology provider HLGS partners with Peck Tech to innovate industry

In an attempt to add a new, revolutionary mobile 3D scanning system to its product portfolio, leading Australian provider of innovative mining technology Haefeli-Lysnar Geospatial Solutions (HLGS) has signed a distribution agreement with Peck Tech Consulting Ltd.

HLGS provides cutting-edge technology for professionals in surveying, mining, engineering, oil & gas, construction and other industries that require high-quality geospatial solutions. As a result of this agreement, HLGS adds the uGPS Rapid Mapper 3D scanning system, which was created specifically for underground mining operations.

For Peck Tech, it is an important expansion of the distribution territory for the uGPS Rapid Mapper product, which will open new opportunities for a long list of world-class mining operations and serving to solidify their global market presence overall.

The uGPS Rapid Mapper is designed to provide quality 3D data while minimizing collection times. The decentralised sensor system provides 3D point cloud acquisition capabilities on a mobile platform, delivering strong sets of data that are accurate, reliable and easy to import into mine-planning software.

“HLGS is an established leader in the mine technology market,” said Andrew Chapman, Peck Tech Consulting technical manager of mining solutions. ”Their team of dedicated professionals has a great understanding of the challenges present in the underground mining industry, and we are pleased that they will be adding the uGPS Rapid Mapper to their product portfolio.

“We are confident that this product will deliver value to their customers.”

Developed in collaboration by Peck Tech Consulting and other industry partners, this mobile mapping system can be used for a variety of mining applications, such as volume calculations, “will-it-fit” analyses, shaft and raise scanning, old works mapping and rapid development pick-ups.

