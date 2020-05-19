Article
Technology

Mining technology provider HLGS partners with Peck Tech to innovate industry

By Uwear
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In an attempt to add a new, revolutionary mobile 3D scanning system to its product portfolio, leading Australian provider of innovative mining technology Haefeli-Lysnar Geospatial Solutions (HLGS) has signed a distribution agreement with Peck Tech Consulting Ltd.

HLGS provides cutting-edge technology for professionals in surveying, mining, engineering, oil & gas, construction and other industries that require high-quality geospatial solutions. As a result of this agreement, HLGS adds the uGPS Rapid Mapper 3D scanning system, which was created specifically for underground mining operations. 

RELATED TOPIC: How 3D printing can impact the Australian real estate market

For Peck Tech, it is an important expansion of the distribution territory for the uGPS Rapid Mapper product, which will open new opportunities for a long list of world-class mining operations and serving to solidify their global market presence overall. 

The uGPS Rapid Mapper is designed to provide quality 3D data while minimizing collection times. The decentralised sensor system provides 3D point cloud acquisition capabilities on a mobile platform, delivering strong sets of data that are accurate, reliable and easy to import into mine-planning software.

RELATED TOPIC: Roy Hill leads the way into new era of iron ore mining

“HLGS is an established leader in the mine technology market,” said Andrew Chapman, Peck Tech Consulting technical manager of mining solutions. ”Their team of dedicated professionals has a great understanding of the challenges present in the underground mining industry, and we are pleased that they will be adding the uGPS Rapid Mapper to their product portfolio. 

“We are confident that this product will deliver value to their customers.”

Developed in collaboration by Peck Tech Consulting and other industry partners, this mobile mapping system can be used for a variety of mining applications, such as volume calculations, “will-it-fit” analyses, shaft and raise scanning, old works mapping and rapid development pick-ups.

Let's connect!  

Check out the latest edition of Business Review Australia!

  

Technologymining3D ScanningHaefeli-Lysnar Geospatial Solutions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy