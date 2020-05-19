Article
Microsoft launches SME business management software in Australia and New Zealand

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
The US-based technology firm, Microsoft, has announced the launch of it’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) targeted software in Australia and New Zealand.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central software is to be used by SMBs in order to enable simplicity in everyday functions.

The software, which has been built around existing Microsoft Dynamics solutions, can also integrate with the firm’s cloud services – including Office 365.

The company is launching the software in Australia and New Zealand with its partners Empired, Microchannel, Dialog, Rhipe, KPMG, Fenwick and DXC.

“Australian SMBs are looking to grow,” remarked Michael O’Keefe, Lead of Microsoft Australia’s Business Applications Group.

“They recognise the value that business software can have in terms of making them more efficient and responsive to customer needs.”

“Business Central has been designed specifically for these organisations.”

“This is a cloud-based solution that can grow with the business. It offers end-to-end functionality – and a far more comprehensive suite of capabilities than many of the entry-level accounting systems.”

“Business Central is highly intuitive, cost-effective, and it integrates neatly with other business solutions such as Office 365 and Power BI to provide end to end business transformation opportunity.”

