Macquarie Telecom to expand Macquarie Park Intellicentre

The telecommunications company headquartered in Sydney, Macquarie Telecom, has confirmed plans to expand its Macquarie Park Intellicentre.

The data centre in Sydney will be expanded to a 43MW Campus, developed in multiple stages.

“The Campus is designed to meet the growing needs of global hyperscalers and clouds, enterprise and Government customers,” the firm revealed in its press release.

The first stage of the project, Macquarie Intellicentre 3 (IC3) East, will see the company increase its operational capacity from 10MW to 26MW.

The following stages will develop Macquarie IC3 West, which will add an additional 17MW of data centre capacity.

Phase 1 is anticipated to cost between $70mn-$80mn, of which Keppel DC REIT will offer between $26mn-$36mn through a 20-year lease.

“The investment will leverage not only the physical investment already on the site, but Macquarie’s 18-year track record of data centre experience, industry-leading customer service, carrier neutrality and commercial flexibility,” commented David Tudehope, CEO of Macquarie Telecom Group.

“The new data centre will be a Tier III+ facility with an Australian leading PUE of 1.28. It will be certified by Uptime Institute, built to meet Australian Government physical security standards, ISO 27001:2013, and support the delivery of credit card payment environments,” said David Hirst, Macquarie Group Executive.

Rendering: Macquaire Telecom