Article
Technology

Macquarie Telecom to expand Macquarie Park Intellicentre

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The telecommunications company headquartered in Sydney, Macquarie Telecom, has confirmed plans to expand its Macquarie Park Intellicentre.

The data centre in Sydney will be expanded to a 43MW Campus, developed in multiple stages.

“The Campus is designed to meet the growing needs of global hyperscalers and clouds, enterprise and Government customers,” the firm revealed in its press release.

The first stage of the project, Macquarie Intellicentre 3 (IC3) East, will see the company increase its operational capacity from 10MW to 26MW.

SEE ALSO:

The following stages will develop Macquarie IC3 West, which will add an additional 17MW of data centre capacity.

Phase 1 is anticipated to cost between $70mn-$80mn, of which Keppel DC REIT will offer between $26mn-$36mn through a 20-year lease.

“The investment will leverage not only the physical investment already on the site, but Macquarie’s 18-year track record of data centre experience, industry-leading customer service, carrier neutrality and commercial flexibility,” commented David Tudehope, CEO of Macquarie Telecom Group.

“The new data centre will be a Tier III+ facility with an Australian leading PUE of 1.28. It will be certified by Uptime Institute, built to meet Australian Government physical security standards, ISO 27001:2013, and support the delivery of credit card payment environments,” said David Hirst, Macquarie Group Executive.

Rendering: Macquaire Telecom

AustraliaSydneydata centreTelecommunications
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy