LG launches connected home concept at InnoFest in Sydney

At LG Electronics’ seventh annual InnoFest APAC show, held this year in Sydney, the South Korean electronics manufacturer showcased its vision for the smart home and its forthcoming suite of AI-enabled products that will make it a reality.

Compatible with global platforms including Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa and more, the new smart home appliances will drive comfort, convenience and technological integration through mobile connectivity and cloud-driven personalisation.

LG’s ThinQ smartphones, LG Signature and 2019 Home Entertainment are at the centre of its smart home ambitions, driving interconnectivity and data-driven evolution.

“LG Home is a welcome opportunity to see how our products connect in an Australian home environment and effortlessly fit around our daily routines to make life better,” said Angus Jones, General Manager of Marketing, in LG’s statement.

SEE ALSO:

In a release to the LG Newsroom, the firm said:

“LG Home unifies the living environment through stylish, functional appliances that offer a personalized, constantly evolving user experience based on deep learning and contextual understanding.

“Seamless control via mobile apps and voice command is only part of the picture, with smart services and information sharing – even between devices – making daily chores such as meal preparation and laundry that much easier.”