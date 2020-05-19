LG Announces 3D Smartphone AU Release

LG Electronics' newest 3D technology, the Optimus 3D smartphone, was previewed to the Australian public yesterday in preparation for its July Australian release. The LG Optimus 3D offers users the “world’s first 3D experience on a smartphone”-minus the goofy glasses.

The Optimus 3D was first shown to the public in February during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and its July release puts the company ahead of the 3D curve. Taiwan’s HTC is set to release their own 3D handset, the HTC 3D Evo, and it will be interesting to see how the two compare.

LG says that their design includes “every feature for the power user and [that they] think [users] will be pleased with what they see.” On their website, LG highlights the innovative 3D capacities of the phone, which allow users to “record, view and share 3D content” as well as “view pictures, videos, and games in…3D.”

The 3D Optimus smartphone features a dual-core and dual-channel 1 Gigahertz processor and 8 GB of internal memory with the capacity to increase memory 32 GB more with a microSD card. It also features a 4.3 inch WVGA screen, and micro HDMI and micro USB2 ports. It weighs 168 g, somewhat heavier than most Android phones.

The 3D magic of the Optimus is made possible by the Parallax Barrier Technology utilizing two 5-megapixel cameras. Users have the option of shooting and viewing in 3D or 2D and can switch easily back and forth. The Optimus features a 720p resolution for 3D recording and playback. For 2D, the resolution is 1080p.

3D photos and videos can be shared on social networking sites such as Facebook and Youtube. Users can also convert 2D video and photos to 3D using the Optimus. To help users keep track of their 3D options, there is a 3D button that launches the “eco-system” menu of 3D applications.

A feature busy executives will appreciate is the front-facing VGA camera which enables video conferencing.

Optus will be the exclusive launch partner for the LG Optimus and is offering a $59 a month zero down Optus cap plan. The plan includes unlimited access to giant social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

For those who can’t wait for the July release date, pre-orders are available online until June 29th and will be delivered July 4rth.

Check out this teaser video from LG!