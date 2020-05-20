Article
Lego partners with Tencent on digital initiative for Chinese children

May 20, 2020
The Lego Group has announced a new partnership with Chinese investment giant Tencent that will see the pair developing a new social media and entertainment network for Chinese children.

The collaboration will include the development of a Lego video zone on the Tencent video platform, in addition to the development and deployment of Lego-branded and licensed games, with online safety at the forefront of the digital initiative.

“Our most important purpose is to inspire children and help them develop through play,” said Julia Goldin, Chief Marketing Officer of The Lego Group. “Through our 85-year history we have always had children’s safety as our highest priority when developing LEGO products. This heritage and approach is also reflected in our work to ensure safe digital LEGO experiences.”

The move comes after China has been showing significant potential for Lego, with the company having received positive results in the region, despite declines occurring in parts of Europe and the US.

One of the key features of the initiative will be Lego Boost – a programming platform that will enable children to bring their Lego creations to life in the digital sphere.

“Faced with the tendency of lower age in internet users, the cooperation between the LEGO Group and Tencent can leverage technological and innovative means to build a healthy online environment for children,” said Anna Gao, Vice President of Tencent Games.

Having announced the partnership, the two firms will commit to exploring future initiatives to ensure that digital safety and child protection online are enhanced, whilst also bringing education and innovation to children’s entertainment.

