Article
Technology

Lazada Indonesia to implement e-payment gateway system this year

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Online fashion retailer Lazada Indonesia is implementing a new electronic payment gateway system this year.

The company currently offers COD or credit card options but will have to develop to keep up with Indonesia’s growing e-payment market.

This was announced by Chief Marketing Officer, Achmad Alkatiri, who said the system is set to be available by the annual National Online Shopping Day, Harbolnas, which takes place in December. However it’s hoped the move will be finished by March.

See also:

India now the world’s fastest growing e-payment market

Jakarta goes cashless

Chinese online retailer LightInTheBox to accept Bitcoin

Alkatiri stated, according to the Jakarta Post: “I can’t disclose the details of the system yet, but we are in the process of migrating from Lazada’s technology to Alibaba’s at the moment”. Alibaba owns 83% of Lazada. Alkarti said he was optimistic about Lazada’s prospects in Indonesia’s ecommerce industry using Alibaba’s new technology.

According to the Jakarta Post, Lazada Indonesia is aiming for double digit month-on-month growth in transaction volume. In last year’s December sales event, Lazada recorded $250mn gross merchandise value across Southeast Asia.

Alkatiri said: “For 2018 we are focussing on the improvement of the user experience through the newly updated website and application which tailors the layout according to an individual’s shopping behaviour.”

EcommerceLazadaLazada Indonesia Alkatiri
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy