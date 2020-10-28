Article
Technology

KPMG: technology and analytics top priority for Hong Kong

By Georgia Wilson
October 28, 2020
undefined mins
KPMG China report identifies technology and analytics as a top investment priority for CFOs in Hong Kong...

Titled ‘Looking Beyond Business Disruption: Hong Kong’s Technology Driven Future’, KPMG China’s recent report surveyed 200 CFOs and finance middle management on how finance functions could provide the capability to refine existing operating models, in order for organisations to cope with the increased adoption of technology in Hong Kong. 

"Disruptions over the last year have left a lasting impact on organisations. While many organisations in Hong Kong manage to deliver and show considerable resilience, many others identify areas for significant improvement. The recent prolonged period of business disruption has been a catalyst for finance functions to review their operating and technology strategy. A transformation is required on the organisational structure, people policy and processes to allow finance functions to fully capitalise on their technology investments and manage team welfare,” commented Tracy Shum, Director of Management Consulting at KPMG China. 

Key finding from the report

The report found that overall, organisations have coped ‘adequately’ with the disruption of COVID-19, with finance staff able to work remotely and flexibly with the help of technology. However, some felt the level of support to effectively implement technologies could be improved. Other findings include:

  • 32% of respondents selected technology as top initiatives they priorities
  • 20% believe that data analytics skills will be the most important skill set to possess in the next five years, while 17% said leadership and project management office skills, and 14% said technology skills
  • One third of respondents believe that technology could help them complete tasks faster, as well as allow focus to shift to other tasks
  • Critical challenges for finance staff to complete their usual work include a reliance on paper (32%) and company culture or policies not supporting flexible working (24%)
  • Due to the enhanced focus on technology adoption, 59% of respondents identified that shared services/outsourcing will be a requirement, with 22% believing that technology will help improve work efficiency, and 16% believing that it will make outsourcing more cost effective 

"Across all sectors, finance functions can benefit from enhancing their operating model to be more agile and fluid. All change comes at a cost, but technology investments will result in medium-term quantitative benefits and improved operational resilience,” commented Eunice Chu, Head of Policy at ACCA Hong Kong.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CFOKPMGHong Kongfinance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy