Top 10 Chief Financial Officers in India

Agarwal has been with Reliance for more than 30 years, starting out as an engineer, and was appointed CFO in 2005. He has been lauded for his contributions to the “transformative journey” of the company in recent years.

2. Charanjit Attra – State Bank of India

Since October, Charanjit Attra has been CFO of the State Bank of India (SBI).

Attra can boast more than 20 years’ experience in areas including investment banking, debt and equity financing, and commercial and retail banking.

Prior to joining SBI, he was a Partner at Big Four accounting firm EY and also served as CFO at ICICI, another of India’s largest banks.

3. Srinivasan Vaidyanathan – HDFC Bank

Srinivasan Vaidyanathan has vast experience under his belt, having held various high-ranking positions across the globe at Citigroup.

After starting out as Head of Country Control Unit in India, he served across Singapore, New York and Hong Kong, before becoming Managing Director and CFO for the Global Treasury in New York.

Vaidyanathan was interviewed at length on the ET Now news channel last month, during which he said HDFC was experiencing 18-20% growth, with no sign of a slowdown.

4. Anindya Banerjee – ICICI Bank

In making a number of changes to its board last year, ICICI Bank appointed Anindya Banerjee as its new Group CFO, replacing fellow veteran Rakesh Jha as he was hired as Wholetime Director.

Banerjee has been with ICICI since 1998, first working in corporate banking and then planning and strategy.

He was also instrumental in the merger of ICICI Ltd with ICICI Bank.

5. Pomila Jaspal – Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

The highest female entry on the list, Pomila Jaspal was another CFO to be appointed in 2022.