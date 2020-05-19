Kondoot Launches Website; App to Follow

Kondoot, the Brisbane-based social service that incorporates live video broadcasting into its social network platform, has officially launched its user-friendly website.

“We are really stoked about the new design and look of our website. From the beginning we wanted to create a website that not only looks good but is easy to use. I believe we have achieved this ambition,” Mark Cracknell, Co-Founder and Executive Director, said in a media release.

The site provides a full sensory social experience that combines the features we love from sites such as Facebook, Skype and YouTube. Users can speak their mind over video – streaming the broadcast to just a few friends or across the 180+ countries that currently host the service – and engage with these viewers by chatting simultaneously.

Check out Business Review Australia’s cover story about Kondoot in the May issue!

The service also gives concert organisers a unique platform to broadcast live musicto subscribers for a nominal ticket fee.

An inclusive mobile app is expected to debut soon, but a free Kondoot Broadcaster app is currently available for iPhone and Android users.

“It’s an exciting time for Kondoot at the moment,” said Mr Cracknell. “Not only have we just launched our brand new website, we are also working really hard on getting our new smartphone app ready."­­­­­­

Kondoot is the brainchild of Mr Cracknell and Nathan Hoad, who met while attending the University of Queensland.