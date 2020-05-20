Article
Technology

JD.com buys 10% stake in Chinese logistics giant for $145mn

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese e-commerce giant and main rival of Alibaba, JD.com, has bought a 10% stake in a logistics company.

China Logistics Property Holdings (CNLP) is the second largest logistics provider in the country, and JD.com spent a total of $144.55mn on its new share of the business.

The deal went through after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed on Friday and a subsidiary of JD reportedly paid $2.80 per share, which according to the South China Morning Post was a premium of about 5.66% on the closing share price.

See also:

JD.com plans unstaffed stores, drones in Hong Kong

JD’s new 7Fresh chain competes with Alibaba for offline offering

WeWork brings collaborative space to Asia

CNLP has 27 logistics parks across 14 locations in China. The company is, however, facing a debt-to-asset ratio of 35%. Kenneth Cheuk, CFO of CNLP, said the investment will help to reduce the company’s debts. CNLP also intends to use the capital to invest in developing logistics parks.

CNLP’s biggest shareholder at present is Yupei International Management. Yupei will see its stake in the company reduced from 26.95% to 24.29% as a result of JD’s investment, according to the Post.

In February, it was announced that JD.com had raised around $2.5bn in financing for its logistics subsidiary. As this was announced, JD.com’s CEO Richard Liu said the company’s work on establishing its own logistics network had helped JD Logistics to become an industry leader. The company has been operating logistics systems since 2007.

“The shift throughout global e-commerce towards our model is vindication of the path we chose,” said Liu. “The current funding round sets the stage for us to further invest in expanding our lead in the sector in areas like automation, drones and robotics.”

AlibabaJD.comLogisticsSupply Chain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy