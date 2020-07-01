Janssen Korea drives innovative healthcare solutions

In partnership with Johnson & Johnson , Janssen Korea , Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) and Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) call on innovators to help identify and accelerate potential solutions aimed at improving patient care in a post COVID-19 world.

To achieve this Janssen Korea and Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC have launched the ‘Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenge for Healthcare in the New Normal’.

The program was launched in collaboration with the SMG and KHIDI, which invites innovators from all over the world to submit ideas to address and develop potential healthcare solutions amidst challenging times.

Specific areas of interest for the program include:

Health technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and block chain

E-health platforms to improve patient journeys, empower decision making for physicians and improve patient outcomes

Rapid diagnostics for early detection and monitoring of rare diseases

Companion diagnostics for oncology

Smart systems for vaccine distribution and patient adherence

A total of two awardees will benefit from up to US$125,000 in grant funding; one year of residency at the Seoul Bio Hub; and access to mentorship, programming, and resources from the Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS ecosystem.

"As the world continues to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, forward-thinking innovations are critical to fill the gaps in medical care, addressing the needs of patients now and preparing for what may lie ahead,'" said Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS. "COVID-19 has changed our everyday lives, and we recognize that this 'new normal' may likely be long-lasting."

QuickFire Challenge Platform

The Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems. JLABS has developed the QuickFire Challenge platform with a vision to empower and enable innovative science and health solutions, as well as encouraging students, entrepreneurs, researchers and start-up companies to tackle some of the world's most challenging healthcare problems.

"Almost overnight, the life sciences community around the world has mobilized to respond to COVID-19. At the same time, the pandemic is a pressure test on innovators' ability to bring their ideas to life. In collaboration with local leaders, we are working to support the entrepreneurial community to provide much needed resources in this new normal in healthcare. We must innovate more and innovate fast," said Jenny Zheng, Area Managing Director, Janssen North Asia.

The QuickFire Challenge strives to advance breakthroughs in healthcare innovations by combining Johnson & Johnson’s unique vision for collaboration with the SMG’s efforts to drive innovation and commercialise its research outcomes, as well as KHIDI's professional and systems-building support and the Seoul Bio Hub's capabilities to accelerate the development and commercialisation of potential early-stage solutions.

The deadline to apply is August 31, 2020. For more information about the Seoul Innovation QuickFire Challenge, click here !

