Is Netflix about to be legalised in Indonesia?

Global video streaming phenomenon Netflix is holding talks with Indonesia's top teleco PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (generally referred to as Telkom) to discuss a potential roll out its services in the country.

Netflix has encountered legal issues, regulatory problems and still local competition as it expanded in Asian markets. In Indonesia – the country with the world’s largest Muslim population – the US video streaming company ran afoul of censors for streaming inappropriate content.

The company has been in business for 20 years but has only recently grown in global renown and market coverage as the world’s demand for streamed video content reached new heights. While currently blocked in Indonesia by Telkom, users still use the service via Wi-Fi connectivity.

The communications ministry of Indonesia has demanded that Netflix set up an office in the country and make contributions to its local taxes.

Telkom is now negotiating a partnership agreement with Netflix and hopes to complete the process next month, Arif Prabowo, vice president for corporate communication at Telkom, is reported to have said. He also recently said: "If we work together, that means we would know and can be responsible for the content broadcast by Netflix."

