Intuit brings QuickBooks to Australia

The vast majority of small to medium size business owners work for themselves, utilising their skills and passion to make a living and boost the economy. However a survey commissioned by Intuit Inc., a global leader in small business financial management solutions, has revealed that whilst small business owners spend more than a third of their work lives on administrative tasks.

The Intuit survey undertaken by Galaxy Research, of over 750 Australian small business owners, also revealed that businesses that employ staff require owners to spend at least 40 percent of their time on administrative tasks.

Nora Tucker, Product Manager for Intuit Australia, said “It’s tedious tasks such as recording transactions, BAS, tax and GST reporting that can really take the fun out of owning your own business.”

Tucker, who is in Sydney to celebrate the launch of Intuit’s QuickBooks Online in Australia, believes that the development of software that can be accessed remotely is vital in allowing business owners to reclaim their lives and pursue the passion that got them into the business in the first place.

Cloud computing software, like the globally accepted QuickBooks Online, is creating greater opportunities for small business owners to operate their business anywhere, anytime. The survey also revealed that more than three quarters of Australian small business owners would find it useful to be able to access files remotely, with 86 percent of Generation-Y business owners acknowledging the advantages.

Tucker continued, “These figures tell us that Australian businesses want to be able to work on-the-go. People are recognising the value of products such as QuickBooks Online and this is allowing them to get the administrative tasks efficiently, and get back to the business of what they love faster.”

QuickBooks Online subscription packages start at $25 per month and can be up and running within thirty minutes of use.

Founded in 1983, Intuitis the global leader in small business accounting software, with more than 4.5 million active QuickBooks customers. It provides financial management software and services to help small businesses get on top of their finances and save time on their accounting.





