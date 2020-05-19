Article
Technology

Instagram Responds to Users&#039; Outcry

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A media storm erupted earlier today over the announcement that Instagram, the smartphone photography app that allows users to add different filters to their photos and share them with their social media followers, has amended its terms of service and now claims  to have the rights to sell these photos for profit.

The new terms of service state that "You hereby grant to Instagram a non-exclusive, fully paid and royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to use the content that you post on or through the service.

“You agree that a business or other entity may pay us to display your username, likeness, photos, and/or actions you take, in connection with paid or sponsored content or promotions, without any compensation to you."

This announcement didn’t sit well with many of the Facebook-owned Instagram’s 100 million users, as evidenced by the outpouring of anger on Twitter and the trending hashtag #BoycottInstagram.

It’s a bit of an interesting plot twist when you realise the microblogging site had actually bid to acquire Instagram before Facebook put forth its winning $1 billion sum.

This morning, the photo app’s co-founder Kevin Systrom released a statement via Instagram’s blog in defence of the company’s new terms and what they really mean for users when they take effect on 16 January 2013:

"To be clear: it is not our intention to sell your photos. We are working on updated language in the terms to make sure this is clear," the statement said.

“From the start, Instagram was created to become a business. Advertising is one of the many ways that Instagram can become a self-sustaining business, but not the only one.

“Our intention in updating the terms was to communicate that we’d like to experiment with innovative advertising that feels appropriate on Instagram.”

The question, however, remains: will this “innovative advertising” incorporate users’ personal Instagram photos?

According to Mr Systrom’s statement, “we do not have plans for anything like this and because of that we’re going to remove the language that raised the question.

“We respect that there are creative artists and hobbyists alike that pour their heart into creating beautiful photos, and we respect that your photos are your photos.”

Business Review AustraliaTwitter2013Technology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy