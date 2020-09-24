InfraRisk/Janko launch next-gen digital lending platform

In an announcement made by InfraRisk Pty Ltd. (InfraRisk), the company reports its partnership with Janko Loans Pty Ltd. (Janko) to launch a next generation online lending platform.

The new platform leverages InfraRisk’s end to end, modularised digital lending capabilities to provide unsecured loans quickly and efficiently.

With statistics showing that 3mn people in Australia don’t have access to credit products from traditional financial institutions, Janko’s ambitions is to serve the underbanked population with advanced technology and boost financial inclusion.

The newly launched platform, which can be used for Buy Now Pay Later products, will help to deliver loans efficiently, easily, and instantly, while maintaining compliance.

"We are looking forward to the application of our digital lending platform in Australia and applying the world's best practice in automation and AI-driven risk models to create a fair and effective lending solution for this segment of the market,” commented Nicholas Davies, founder and CEO of InfraRisk.

“The platform technology from InfraRisk used by Janko is prime to help financial institutions set up similar service capabilities and join this increasing consumer trend," added Davies.

The lending solution will enable a highly automated lending process to drive operational efficiency, while the company’s experience in big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and anti fraud algorithms will ensure the solution can determine quality and disburse loans in seconds.

"The Consumer Data Right Act has served as the foundation for open banking in Australia. With user's authorization, we can now obtain bank transaction data relating to credit and debit cards, deposit accounts and transaction accounts, which is critical for credit assessment and risk management in real-time digital lending,” concluded Davies.

