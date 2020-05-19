Article
Technology

[Infographic] Australia. Twitter. 2014. What Happened?

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It’s that time of year folks. Before the clock strikes midnight for the New Year, we all like to reminisce about the year coming to a pass. One component of technology that was consistent al the year through was the presence of social media in our personal lives, at our jobs—basically everywhere. Our shows now have hashtags in the corners so we can discuss what is happening as it is happening. Movements gain momentum on Twitter faster than they could ever had before, like the recent #Illridewithyou trend that was the wonderful response to the potential for racism after the Sydney Siege.

What it comes down to is that social media is an incredibly important tool for businesses and individuals alike. And Twitter is a great, cost effective way for you to connect with your customers and prospective clientele. One of the best ways to attract new followers is to keep up with trending topics on the social media platform.

See below for an infographic of the biggest trends Australia took to on Twitter this year. I was impressed by a few of the trends Australia took to last year. Remembrance Day was the most tweeted event, demonstrating Aussie’s support of their military past and present. Lorde, the New Zealand native turned world-famous singer, tweeted two images of herself: one photoshopped, and the other au natural with the phrase “Remember flaws are okay.”

The World Cup was a huge topic on Twitter this year as well, with Tim Cahill’s “Cahilling” making an impact on the tweeting public (Cahilling: taking a picture of yourself reacting to something, i.e. Cahill showing surprise after a goal).

One of the more recent and more touching trend was #putoutyourbats, a tribute to fallen cricketer Phillip Hughes.

Now, none of these trends or topics has a direct correlation to what you may be doing for your business, so how does this information help? If you focus some of your own tweets and use trending #hashtags, and even relate them to your business in some way, you could appeal to a wider audience, ultimately drawing people to your own account and brand. Part of our strategy in the New Year includes being more on trend.

What’s your social media strategy in 2015? Tell us on Twitter.

TwitterSocial MediaTechnologysocial media marketing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy