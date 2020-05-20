Article
Technology

India now world’s fastest growing e-payment market, expected to mirror China

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

India is now the fastest-growing e-payment market in the world, according to a recent report by eMarketer.

The country tops the list for “proximity mobile payment” specifically, which includes, according to Tech in Asia, scanning, tapping, swiping or checking in with a mobile device at point of sale.

The number of mobile payment users in India, according to the report, surges 75.5% from 32mn in 2016 to 56.2mn in 2017.

See also:

GoJek buys three fintech firms to boost place in Indonesian e-payment market

Google launches Tez, e-payment app for India

Business Chief – Asia Edition, January 2018 issue out now!

This year, the number is expected to climb to 77.8mn which means about 30% of smartphone users in India.

Smartphone users themselves are a rapidly growing market, with eMarketer’s data citing a 16.5% increase in 2016 and a 24.4% increase in 2017, and a projected increase year-on-year of 38.8% by 2021.  

In China, the mobile market payment has become “ubiquitous” according to Tech in Asia. In India, the growth rate comes from a much lower user base but eMarketer expects the country will mirror China’s growth, even years behind.

It is expected to “go the China way” in becoming a digital, mobile economy.

E-payments surged particularly after some denominations of currency were demonetised in a sudden move by the Indian government – PayTM announced a 700% user traffic increase and a 200% average spend increase when the move was announced.

EcommercesmartphonePaytme-payment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy