IDC: Salesforce will add $38bn to Australian economy by 2022

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software giant Salesforce could contribute around AU$38bn to Australia’s economy by 2022 through its network of clients and partners.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) says that this will also amount to nearly 80,000 direct and indirect jobs, with every dollar made by Salesforce by 2022 adding $6.88 to the wider economy. Last year the company turned over $11.55bn.

Worldwide, Salesforce and its ecosystem are expected to enable the creation of 3.3mn jobs within the Salesforce customer base from the use of cloud computing between the end of 2016 and the end of 2022.

Although the research underlines the return on investment potential of cloud services, spending on public cloud is forecast to be around 13% of overall IT spend.

However, Australia, especially Sydney, has seen numerous companies construct and open up data centres over recent months. This includes the arrival of Amazon Web Services (AWS), from which Salesforce is now hosted in Australia.

Earlier in October, Telco heavyweight Telstra and icare became the first Salesforce customers in Australia to access its platform via AWS in Sydney. Salesforce signed a four-year contract with AWS in an agreement that is worth around $520mn.