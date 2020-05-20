Article
Technology

Huawei offers bitcoin wallet on app store despite government crackdowns

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Huawei and BTC.com have teamed up to allow BTC.com’s bitcoin wallet to be featured on the Huawei AppGallery.

The AppGallery comes preinstalled on all new Huawei and Honor handsets and will be rolled out onto all older devices during this quarter.

Huawei is based in Shenzhen and is the most popular smartphone vendor in China. Last quarter, it was the only producer to see its sales rise at a time of decline, however this was only a 2% increase.

BTC.com is an online platform for cryptocurrency investors, miners and developers. It is run my Bitmain Technologies, which was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing.

This comes at a time when Beijing is stepping up regulations in the cryptocurrency industry.

In a statement, Huawei Mobile Services vice president Jaime Gonzalo said: “Cryptocurrencies have recently expanded the human understanding of digital economy at a large scale. From our leadership position in China, the tip of the spear of mobile payments, we expect to see massive growth in global cryptocurrency adoption habits in the near future.”

ChinahuaweiCryptocurrencyBitcoin
