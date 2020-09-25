Article
Technology

Huawei: intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity

By Georgia Wilson
September 25, 2020
Huawei announces plans to develop industry intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity...

In a recent announcement made by Huawei, the company reported its ambitions to develop industry intelligent twins with intelligent connectivity.

At Huawei Connect 2020, the company announced its all scenario intelligent connectivity solutions for technology, network and industry scenarios. 

The connectivity solutions will help Huawei to deliver on its ambitions to provide intelligent connectivity in order to develop its industry intelligent twins. 

According to David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, ’connectivity is productivity”. While Huawei itself believes that ubiquitous gigabit, deterministic experience, and hyper-automation are the three core characteristics of intelligent connectivity.

At the event, Huawei identified four key components of Intelligent Twins; three types of connectivity scenarios for the technology; five major requirements for intelligent twins connectivity; and three major characteristics of intelligent connectivity for intelligent twins.

Four key components:

  • Intelligent interactions
  • Intelligent connectivity
  • Intelligent applications
  • Intelligent hub

Three connectivity scenarios for intelligent twins:

  • Connectivity in the intelligent hub: this can include the connection of artificial intelligence (AI) cluster servers and cloud data centers
  • Connectivity between the intelligent hub and intelligent interaction devices: Huawei defines this as connecting the ‘brain’ and the ‘limbs’
  • Connectivity between intelligent interaction devices: this can include the connection of AI cameras, 4K drones, and robotic arms

The five major requirements for intelligent twins connectivity include:

  • High reliability
  • Zero packet loss
  • Differentiated services
  • Real time high bandwidth
  • Smart O&M

Three major characteristics of intelligent connectivity for intelligent twins:

  • Ubiquitous gigabit: at the event Huawei explained that bandwidth is the basis of connectivity. “The wide application of AI cameras, drones, industrial cameras, and industrial VR/AR services has made ubiquitous gigabit connectivity essential,” commented Huawei.
  • Deterministic experience: “connectivity for Intelligent Twins mainly targets things and diverse production scenarios,” added Huawei. “Deterministic connectivity is vital to the security and reliability of enterprise services.”
  • Hyper-automation: with more industries becoming intelligent, Huawei identifies that “the service types as well as scale and complexity of networks will multiply, making network O&M more difficult.” As a result the application of big data and AI is expected to transform traditional and semi-automated O&M into hyper-automated O&M.

huaweiIntelligent TwinsTechnologyconnectivity
