Huawei and KUKA excited about new innovation partnership

Asian telecoms giant Huawei is excited about the company's new partnership agreement with global automation specialists KUKA and hopes that combining technologies and expertise could lead to some exciting innovations.

A 'Memorandum of Understanding' to "deepen the global partnership" between both companies has been jointly signed by Huawei’s Executive Director William Xu and Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA.

So far, Huawei and KUKA have done some joint event marketing and public demonstrations of the 'Huawei 5G @ KUKA’ robot innovation have been met with a great deal of public interest and acclaim at events such as MWC 2017 in Barcelona, CeBIT 2017 and the Hannover Messe.

Both companies feel that the success working together at these events and the benefits offered by further technological collaboration moving forward has convinced Huawei and KUKA "to enhance their cooperation into another level” in what is being described as a ’Smart Factory Cooperation'.

The two companies will now continue their cooperation in areas of Industry 4.0 and in the relevant standard organizations, and will jointly drive towards effective convergence in the German Industry 4.0 program and in the Made in China 2025 program.

Xu is excited by the potential of the partnership and said: “KUKA is one of the primary drivers of Industry 4.0 and plays an active role in promoting and developing smart factory solutions in Germany and across the world.

“Huawei and KUKA are totally complementary with each other. Together with KUKA we’re confident the new partnership will enable each other to contribute more and faster in advancing the potential of smart manufacturing to revolutionize industry processes.”

Reuter is also confident that the partnership will drive benefits for both companies. He added: “With Huawei, an established leader in global ICT technologies and IoT solutions and with its influential role in China – a world-wide center of manufacturing, these new cooperation focuses will open a great amount of realistic opportunities for us to drive and facilitate early acceptance of the smart production applications in the manufacturing sector, and hence a highly appreciated value add to our customers.”