China and the race to launch genAI models to rival ChatGPT

Since OpenAI’s generative AI bot ChatGPT exploded on to the market in November 2022, technology companies all over the world have rushed to roll out rival large language models – from Google’s Bard to Meta’s Llama 2.

While US companies have stolen most of the early headlines when it comes to this transformative technology, China’s tech titans are also getting in on the action.

The launch of Ernie Bot in March by Beijing-based tech heavyweight Baidu sparked a race by China’s top tech firms to unveil rival LLM platforms.

LLMs are deep-learning algorithms that are trained with huge amounts of data and capable of recognising and generating content such as images, text, audio, and video, and is the key technology underpinning ChatGPT.

More than 80 large language models (LLMs) have already been launched in China, with 40 based in Beijing, according to Beijing’s Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

There has been no large-scale rollout of LLMs to the public in China, as tech companies await Chinese regulatory approval – but the Chinese government is looking to be increasingly supportive of the development of genAI and LLM.

Chinese regulators released a set of temporary guidelines for managing genAI services in July, opening the door for Chinese internet giants to launch AI-enhanced goods as early as late August, pending approval.

Leading LLM tech firms Baidu, Huawei and Alibaba have been enlisted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in Shanghai to lead a special task force that will draw up the new LLM standard.

As the world’s second-largest economy and largest manufacturing hub, China is looking to AI development to drive industrial productivity and fuel post-pandemic growth.

Unsurprising, given estimates that AI could inject more than US$15 trillion into the global economy annually by 2030, according to a recent report by PwC.

Here’s a timeline of the main LLM launches by China’s biggest tech firms.

Ernie 3.5

March 2023

Beijing-based search provider Baidu debuted the beta release of Ernie Bot in March – marking China’s first significant threat to ChatGPT and making bold claims it is now superior to OpenAI’s platform.



Just three months after launch, in June, Baidu announced the iteration of its foundation model to Ernie 3.5 following significant beta testing and enhancements in efficacy, functionality and performance.



Ernie 3.5 “surpassed ChatGPT (3.5) in comprehensive ability scores and outperformed GPT-4 in several Chinese language capabilities”, according to China Science Daily.



One defining feature is plugins, allowing Ernie Bot to generate real-time and precise information, for example, with further plans to open the plugin ecosystem to third-party developers.



Since launch, the company has been embedding Ernie AI model into its products, including search engines and the online marketing business, Baidu CEO Robin Li told investors during a recent earnings call. “Generative AI and large language models hold immense transformative power in numerous industries, presenting a significant market opportunity for us,” Li said.



Now, the Chinese tech heavyweight is looking to roll out the latest version – Ernie 4.0 – by the end of 2023, a version the company claims will rival GPT-4.