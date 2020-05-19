Hey You! Tweet from the Back!

Twitter finally got the message: theatre patrons who sit on their phones while a performance is going on are really annoying.

Therefore, an innovative new idea to accommodate the constant Tweeters has launched in Melbourne. Called “Tweet Seats,” the four back-row seats at La Mama are reserved – free of charge – for audience members whose thoughts must be broadcast at that exact moment and not a moment later.

"A lot of young people tweet in the theatre anyway, so I thought, why not embrace it," Director Petra Kalive told the Herald Sun.

“You can't stop people talking and we don't want to stop people talking," she continued. "Actors always want their work be seen so this is a way of helping that to happen.”

While this idea seems ludicrous in a setting where audience members are supposed to be engaged in what’s going on onstage, Kalive sees the marketing potential of tweeting after the curtain call.

"It could potentially be a wonderful medium to get new audiences, create a buzz around a show and get people talking about theatre,” she said.

Phones must be in silent mode with dimmed lighting in the theatre and users must only engage in social media activities – but it remains to be seen how this could possibly be enforced without a heap of disruption. A similar initiative in the US has been met with a great deal of disdain according to letters submitted to USA Today.