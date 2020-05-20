Article
Technology

Grab to enter Cambodia as southeast Asian ride-hailing market valued at $5.1bn

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Singaporean ride-hailing firm Grab has launched in Cambodia with its first services offered in Phnom Penh.

JustGrab, Grab’s fixed fare on-demand service will be available to Android and iOS users in Cambodia as of today (Tuesday).

Grab has partnered with Cambodian digital finance firm Wing Money as part of the move to provide drivers with an account for transactions – this is likely to be similar to their partnership with Wave Money in Myanmar, which allows drivers to cash out their earnings and passengers to use a mobile wallet to pay for journeys.

See also:

New ride-hailing CTO to Grab opportunity with both hands

Go-Jek expands across South East Asia

Alphabet invests in Uber rival Lyft

Competition is heating up in the southeast Asian ride-hailing market, which Google and Temasek valued in a recent report at $5.1bn, stating this could quadruple over the next eight years.

Uber launched in Cambodia four months ago and so far hasn’t stood up brilliantly against Gran and Go-Jek in the southeast Asian market – CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he did not expect the regional business to turn a profit any time soon, according to Tech in Asia. However, the US giant is not giving up, having signed a $474mn joint entre with Singaporean taxi company ComfortDelGro earlier this month.

Go-Jek has also been expanding, and just yesterday announced it had purchased three fintech firms on its home turf in Indonesia.

So while Grab is a dominant player, it certainly as rivals in the area and Uber is not giving up in this fast-growing market.

GoogleGrabUberride hailing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy