Grab partners with Sea's Shopee in Manila

May 20, 2020
Ride-hailing company Grab and technology unicorn Sea have teamed up to develop logistics in Southeast Asia.

Grab has partnered with Sea’s popular ecommerce app, Shopee, which allows users to buy and sell second-hand goods.

Customers in Manila will be able to purchase goods on Shopee and have them delivered on the same day by Grab, according to Tech in Asia.

GrabExpress will deliver purchases from select Shopee sellers to deliver anywhere in Metro Manila between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Shopee has stated it plans to expand Grab’s same-day delivery service to more merchants as well as to brands through its B2C platform, Shopee Mall, over the next few months.

Now Grab has secured itself as the market leader in Southeast Asia, it is taking more and more steps to diversify its offering.

A consumer goods service, Grab&Go, has been launched in Singapore and is expected to roll out across more locations soon. The service, in partnership with US start-up Cargo, allows passengers to buy food, skincare and haircare items, in addition to availing of free samples.

