GlobalData: COVID-19 accelerates human/tech collaboration

As the Singapore economy kickstarts, workers are returning to changed workplace. In a research report conducted by GlobalData, the company identified that COVID-19 has accelerated collaboration between humans and technology. This collaboration has empowered employees with new digital skills.

AI platforms

Since the start of the pandemic, rapid advances in mobile technology and applications has driven collaboration in the form of video conferencing via AI platforms. In addition the use of wearable devices is also accelerating in order to support the health sector. “One example is 'smart rings' which provide advance warning of infections with a 90% accuracy,” commented GlobalData.

Agnostic connectivity

As connectivity evolves, so does the seamless communication between smart objects, which is proving to be transformative in the current environment.

In recent months, telecom provider M1 has been working with regulator IMDA and airline manufacturer Airbus to trial unmanned aerial vehicles using 5G technology to use as part of its incident management response, in addition to the running of general operations.

Automation

One of the biggest changes since COVID-19 highlighted by GlobalData, has been the automation of the supply chain with multiple industries embracing 3D printing.

“Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a method of producing nasopharyngeal COVID-19 testing swabs using 3D-printing and injection molding providing local production capability which will ease global shortages,” commented GlobalData.

Data visualisation and interpretation

In addition to the above, advanced digital technologies are providing organisations with analytics tools and insight for line-of-business users. GlobalData highlights within its research that several of singapore’s capital intensive industries such as construction - one of the hardest hit sectors - are increasing their investment in digital twins to create virtual representations of processes and physical objects.

"One of the biggest challenges facing Singaporean businesses in the short-term is in HR. Employees will need a lot of reassurance and support to embrace the changing future of work and acquire the skills they will need to adjust to new ways of working, as work flows move from physical locations and rigid hierarchies towards peer-to-peer collaboration in virtual teams,” commented Dustin Kehoe, Head of Technology Research for Asia-Pacific at GlobalData.

About GlobalData

Founded in 1964, GlobalData’s mission is to help its clients decode the future to be more successful and innovative, as the world becomes more complex and uncertain.

GlobalData creates trusted intelligence on the world’s largest industries by harnessing its data, analysis capabilities, and innovative solutions.

“Easily-accessible and fully-integrated into one platform, our Intelligence Center solution helps companies, government organisations, and industry professionals make faster, more informed decisions,” commented GlobalData.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC .