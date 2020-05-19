Article
Technology

Germany’s sonnen could undercut Australian energy firms by as much as 90 percent

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Battery storage could be the key to reducing spiralling energy prices for Australian consumers, and German firm sonnen appears to be stealing a march on its rivals.

Announcing itself at an event in Sydney this week, the company will offer packages costing between $30 and $50 a month, depending on the size of household and required battery unit. Customers could even be given free power if surplus energy is used to feed into the wider grid.

So, how does it work? Sonnen plans to build its own grid of power through a network of its own batteries in Australian houses – the combined power will then provision sonnen subscribers who will effectively trade surplus power, thus massively reducing their costs versus the traditional providers.

An annual bill of $360 is a tenth of that offered by Origin Energy, based on a three-bed house subject to its latest price increases.

RELATED STORIES:

The catch is the cost of a battery, which at the moment costs around $14,000. However, sonnen says this cost will be recouped after just five years based on current monthly price comparisons.

At the moment, Tesla is sonnen’s most direct rival, but Elon Musk’s company has done a good job of educating the Australian market in the perks of battery storage, which will play into the German firm’s hands.

Sonnen predicts sales growth of 300 percent for the next 1-2 years, and has also secured a deal with Natural Solar to supply and install its units, the same company that works for Tesla.

The scheme has been a hit in Germany, with 60,000 customers making up its virtual power plant.

Teslasonnenbattery storageAustralian energy market
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy