The Future of Mobile Payment Options

Mobile technology has come a long way in recent years and continues to open up new doors in payments. Gemalto recently released an infographic that explored key achievements in mobile payment technology in Australia and how new developments are offering consumers more convenient and secure ways to pay. Innovation in payments has been driven by not only forward-thinking retailers and banks, but also by consumers who are looking for the added speed, convenience and security offered by mobile payments. This has created an exciting market with an almost limitless opportunity for continued growth and development.