Fraedom and Uber to simplify receipts for business travellers

Fraedom, a fintech provider of transaction management solutions, has announced it is to collaborate with Uber in Australia and New Zealand to automate the receipt collection process for business travellers.

The collaboration will allow the integration of Uber trip receipts with Fraedom’s existing expense management platform. In lieu of collecting a physical receipt and then going through the rigmarole of submitting it for approval, travellers will instead have their digital receipts automatically appear in Fraedom.

“We are seeing a big increase of Uber use throughout Australia and New Zealand, with a growing number of people and businesses taking advantage of our speedy and reliable service,” said Georgia Foster, Head of Uber for Business, Australia and New Zealand. “This collaboration will help minimise the hassle of businesses processing expenses and ensuring receipts are always kept safe, so employees are no longer burdened with having to manage that paper trail.”

To establish the connection, users of the two platforms need only to open their profile in the Uber app and then select Receipt Link as the payment option.

Fraedom hails Uber’s increasing popularity with business travellers as impetus for the partnership, citing the fact that 10% of business expenses processed through Fraedom are spent on ground transportation, and ever more of those are ride-hailing apps rather than taxis or car rentals.

Dustin Persek, Chief Product Officer, Fraedom said: “Fraedom customers process increasingly large numbers of Uber transactions using our existing expense management system each year. This highlighted how important the ride-hailing app is for our customers and why we wanted to simplify the expense management process. Furthermore, we’ve found that business customers desire the same convenient, seamless technology they are accustomed to in their personal lives. Our integration with Uber for Business supports this desire.”