Four Companies That Successfully Manage Big Data

When it comes to data management Down Under, companies both large and small are turning to big data to get the job done. From analyzing massive sets of data to taking advantage of all the helpful information proper data management provides, big data is really helping Aussie companies optimize their digital worlds. With data integration in mind, here's a look at big data in Australia's business world:

Big Data Trends in Australia

Industries all across the world are jumping on the big data bandwagon and Australia is no exception. Australian businesses are quickly discovering the benefits of optimized data management and they're willing to spend big to have the big data ball in their court. In fact, according to Tata Consultancy Services, Australia is leading the pack in terms of companies investing in big data technology.

Aussie companies spent a whopping $50 million per company on big data in 2012 alone. Although this may not seem like a huge number, the median worldwide big data spending average per company is $10 million. Australia joins the Netherlands, Japan, and the United Kingdom in spending above average amounts on big data. With big data's management capabilities and analytics taking the business world by storm, the investment seems to be paying off.

Aussie Companies Already Using Big Data

Australian companies aren't wasting any time adopting big data into their business systems. From small companies to major corporations, as the following article shows, Australia's business world already knows “How to unlock big data's big potential" in some pretty exciting ways. Here are just a few Aussie companies taking advantage of big data:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia: The CBA has already discovered the benefits that big data analytics provides. Considered one of Australia's big four banks, the CBA is using big data to examine endless volumes of customer data to better serve their financial needs.

Woolworths Australia: Taking a big leap into the big data game, Woolworths of Australia is investing a quarter of a billion dollars into its big data endeavors in order to better analyze its consumers' online and in-store spending habits.

Australia Post: Australia's largest postal service is using big data's analytics services to better track its customers' spending habits, which will help the company optimize its marketing campaigns.

Telstra: One of Australia's largest cellular and mobile providers is also taking advantage of everything big data has to offer. Telstra is improving its marketing strategies and customer service by analyzing massive amounts of consumer data in real time.

Benefits of Big Data

From collecting and managing ever-expanding data sets to processing data across multiple platforms, there are a number of built-in benefits that go along with big data. But, in the eyes of Australian companies, the biggest asset of big data is its analytics capabilities.

With big data analytics, companies like the ones mentioned above can take untold amounts of raw data and turn it into valuable business insights on an informational level. Without big data analytics, that same data wouldn't be analyzed, but rather stored away where it can't do the company any good.

When it comes to managing and analyzing business data, Aussie companies are well ahead of the technology trend.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including computer technology and data management.