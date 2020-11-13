Everest Group positions Infosys as cloud technology leader

In an announcement made by Infosys the company reports that it has been positioned by Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix as a leader for cloud-native application development service providers 2020.

The company was recognised for its ability to help organisations to augment their digital capabilities, modernise core systems and deliver design led experiences, and accelerate cloud native journeys for clients.

In its matrix, Everest Group assessed 21 services provides in a multi-phased research and analysis process, highlights from the report included:

Infosys’ design thinking and joint workshops with clients to help build and demonstrate POCs, fostering confidence for clients

Its mature tools and accelerators for predictability and consistency in cloud-native engagements

Its strong pool of domain experts across

Infosys' upskilling initiatives

Its xxtensive partnership with ISVs and cloud service providers

"Rapidly evolving market conditions have put unprecedented pressure on enterprises to differentiate themselves and find more agile, scalable, and cost-effective means to develop applications. In response, they are increasingly relying on cloud-native development. Infosys is enabling its clients to develop resilient cloud-native applications leveraging Infosys Cobalt , a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. Infosys' clients also appreciate its talent initiatives, design thinking approach, and domain expertise across industry verticals,” commented Alisha Mittal, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"Cloud native applications and technologies are the way forward to drive innovation, resilience and deliver well-recognized business value to customers. It is an ideal approach for enterprises that are looking to build and run responsive, scalable, and fault-agnostic apps across public, private, or hybrid clouds. Our positioning as a Leader in the report validates our deep domain knowledge backed by offerings from Infosys Cobalt to contextualize cloud-native solutions specific to our clients' businesses across industry verticals,” added Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys.

Read the full Matrix here!

