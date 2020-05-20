Ericsson establishes Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab for 5G in India

Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has established the Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab for 5G at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi. The centre, which is the first 5G innovation lab in India, has been set up for the benefit of Indian industry and academia.

This launch follows a report by Ericsson that the potential revenue for 5G digitisation will reach over $27bn within the next eight years.

At the launch on 3rd July, the centre was dedicated by the Honourable Minister of State for Communications and Minister of State for Railways, Shri Manoj Sinha, alongside Ericsson’s President and CEO, Börje Ekholm.

Sinha said: “I would like to congratulate Ericsson for taking the lead in terms of setting up the first 5G Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab in the country. The 5G Center of Excellence supports the Government’s plans to foster a robust and vibrant 5G ecosystem in India.

“We want India to be active participant in the design, development and manufacture of 5G-based technologies, products and apps. I would therefore like to urge the industry, academia, students and startups to leverage the Ericsson Innovation Lab by developing new 5G-based apps and business models that could potentially lead to better agricultural yields, better healthcare, smarter cities more efficient manufacturing and enhanced lifestyles. We need the entire eco system to work together to make 5G a reality in India over the next 2.3 years.”

Ekholm added: “Ericsson is leading 5G standardisation globally. The 5G Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab aims to stimulate the 5G ecosystem in India. We would like to unleash the creativity and innovation of the Indian industry, academia and entrepreneurs to fully leverage and make 5G a reality in India.”