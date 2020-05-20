Article
Technology

Ericsson establishes Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab for 5G in India

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has established the Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab for 5G at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi. The centre, which is the first 5G innovation lab in India, has been set up for the benefit of Indian industry and academia.

This launch follows a report by Ericsson that the potential revenue for 5G digitisation will reach over $27bn within the next eight years.

At the launch on 3rd July, the centre was dedicated by the Honourable Minister of State for Communications and Minister of State for Railways, Shri Manoj Sinha, alongside Ericsson’s President and CEO, Börje Ekholm.

See also:

Nokia to develop 500 smart villages connecting citizens of India

Bosch India will hire up to 10,000 engineers to work on AI and IoT

China holds ‘narrow lead’ in global 5G adoption

Sinha said: “I would like to congratulate Ericsson for taking the lead in terms of setting up the first 5G Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab in the country. The 5G Center of Excellence supports the Government’s plans to foster a robust and vibrant 5G ecosystem in India.

“We want India to be active participant in the design, development and manufacture of 5G-based technologies, products and apps. I would therefore like to urge the industry, academia, students and startups to leverage the Ericsson Innovation Lab by developing new 5G-based apps and business models that could potentially lead to better agricultural yields, better healthcare, smarter cities more efficient manufacturing and enhanced lifestyles. We need the entire eco system to work together to make 5G a reality in India over the next 2.3 years.”

Ekholm added: “Ericsson is leading 5G standardisation globally. The 5G Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab aims to stimulate the 5G ecosystem in India. We would like to unleash the creativity and innovation of the Indian industry, academia and entrepreneurs to fully leverage and make 5G a reality in India.”

DelhiInnovationIIT 5G
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy