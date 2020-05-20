Didi Chuxing to provide premier smart traffic service in Chinese cities

Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing is now providing a smart traffic service in China, and aspires to be the premier provider in the country.

Didi, which previously bought Uber China, will now operate not only as a platform which connects passengers and drivers, but also act as a service provider of smart traffic, according to founder Cheng Wei.

Didi began investing in smart traffic last year and offers traffic decision making systems processing real-time data. It has now launched its system having trialled its signalling facilities across the country.

So far, Didi’s Smart Traffic Signals have been used in over 20 Chinese cities, including Shenzhen and Wuhan, and has launched signals in over 1,200 locations.

Didi’s newly launched system the Didi Smart Transportation Brain, uses three features: Discover, Decide and Deploy and implements traffic data gathered by Didi in conjunction with resources from local government and business partnerships.

According to Business Wire, this solution “facilitates real-time data, leveraging cloud computing and AI based technologies to provide cities with a range of transportation infrastructure improvements”.

So far, the cities which have used Didi’s smart traffic services have seen traffic congestion reduced by between 10 and 20%.

Cheng Wei stated in a Business Wire report: “Over the past five years, transportation has rapidly come online around the world. In China, 80% of Chinese taxi drivers pick up riders using DiDi’s platform. With smart transportation core to Didi’s strategy, we are closely engaged with the physical offline aspect, bringing a unique offering to cities.”

CTO Zhang Bo added: “Didi is committed to becoming a provider of smart transportation services as we view people vehicles and traffic lights as the essential components of our traffic systems. By making use of Didi big data capabilities, the Smart Transportation Brain will continue evolving to upgrade the integrated solution for urban traffic problems.”