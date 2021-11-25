CIOs rejoice! RISE and other tech conferences return in 2022

One of Asia’s biggest tech conferences, RISE is set to return to the Hong Kong stage in March 2022 as a physical event, having been postponed for the last two years.

Launched in 2015, the world-renowned show had five consecutive years of success in Hong Kong until 2019 when it was postponed due to the political situation there, and again postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Returning with a bang in 2022, and taking place from March 14-17 at Hong Kong’s Asia World Expo, RISE will bring together the brightest minds in tech to help answer the biggest questions to the global challenges ahead.

Here, you will be able to connect with developers, engineers, investors and startups, all of which are changing the landscape of business and technology, and can hear from leading voices in roundtable discussions, masterclasses and while networking.

While the lineup hasn’t yet been disclosed, past RISE conferences have included the likes of:

Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Alibaba

Werner Vogels, CTO of Amazon

Amit Singh, VP Business at Google

Neil Shen, founder of Sequoia Capital

Tan Hooi Ling, and co-founder of Singaporean super app Grab

Attendees can expect, as Forbes says, “the most brilliant minds in international tech”. But that’s not all, there are plenty of other technology conferences for CIOs and other technology and IT leaders in 2022. Here, we round up the APAC events, both physical and virtual, that leaders shouldn’t miss.

Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum

February 16-18, 2022

Mumbai, India (virtual)

Organised by India’s not-for-profit IT industry association Nasscom, this annual event is known for being Asia’s biggest leadership conference, attracting technology leaders including CIOs from across Asia to discuss the digital issues that are building the future. This year marks the 30th edition of the event and is hoping to attract more than 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries for three days of talks, roundtables and discussions.

Technology for Change Week Asia 2022

March 8-11, 2022

Virtual

Unique content meets top-notch speakers at this annual event, organised by The Economist, and delivering debate and discussion on how technology can solve the world’s problems. Expect more than 60 speakers and over 20 sessions at this year’s event which will gather leading policymakers, entrepreneurs and managers in major corporations, big tech, finance and NGOs to examine how tech-based and data-driven solutions can be applied to long-standing social challenges. They will also focus on issues that resonate strongly across the more than 5 billion people in Asia – connectivity infrastructure, financial inclusion, education and nutritional security. Highlights include how Japan is driving digital connectivity and gender equality and advancing DEI for the social good, with key speakers including Lesley Goh, senior technology advisor for the World Bank and Sheila Warren, head of blockchain at the World Economic Forum.

CIO Leaders Singapore Summit

March 24, 2022

Singapore

The ninth edition of this summit brings together more than 150 of the country’s leading CIOs, heads of IT, tech leaders and IT directors who will deliver more than 20 presentations, workshops and roundtables. This year’s theme will focus on shifting from information to innovation with discussions including technology intelligence as the future of software asset management; taking advantage of technology to create new revenue; and the CIO role in a post-digital world. Among featured speakers are CTOs and CIOs from leading companies including Airasia Group, Prudential, Volvo Group and Olam International.

The CIO Leaders Summit has been customised for different APAC destinations and is being held Asia-Pacific-wide. Find similar versions but with different speakers and workshops in Malaysia (14 July 2022), in Melbourne, Australia (1 March 2022), in Bangkok, Thailand (9 August 2022), in Jakarta, Indonesia (15 September 2022) and in Manila, the Philippines (4 October 2022).

Gartner CIO Leadership Forum

May 23-24, 2022

Sydney, Australia (virtual)

At Gartner CIO leadership Forum 2022, CIOs can join Gartner experts virtually, over two days to share valuable insights on crafting new digital business ecosystems that ensure superior customer experiences, leading the modern IT organisation, architecting composable business and more. Gartner guarantees that you will walk away with personalised insights and detailed plans to accelerate digital business models, enable the future of work, meet the needs of the customer and drive business growth. The conference offers the tools, insights and advice needed to adapt faster and stay ahead of change.

Priority discussion points will be driving a culture of customer-centricity; accelerating digital in uncertain times; building transformation-ready workforces, rethinking the technology funding model; and delivering successful business outcomes. You can participate in interactive and engaging sessions to tackle current challenges and collaborate with fellow CIOs to exchange ideas and share advice.

CIO forum

September 8, 2022

Sydney, Australia

It may just be one day, but this annual CIO event brings together Australia’s leading CIOs, CTOs, CDOs and IT directors for a day packed with insight, learning and networking. From data and personalisation through cybersecurity and infrastructure, the Forum is a great platform to help you respond to the digital changes happening. The forum will deliver seven insightful keynote sessions from more than 20 national and global speakers. Past speakers have included CIOs of Standard Chartered Bank, AstraZeneca (USA), the WHO, Zoom (USA) and Bupa.