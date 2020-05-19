Chorus and Freeview partner to trial 4k fibre broadcasting service

New Zealand telco Chorus has unveiled plans to test a new broadcasting service over its 4k fibre network in partnership with Freeview.

Chorus is pinning its hopes on the prediction that by 2022 fibre coverage will have outstretched that provided by terrestrial.

Kate McKenzie, Chorus CEO, said: “As consumer demands for ever greater quality of video such as 4K, along with emerging technologies like multi-camera and interactive services, continue to grow, it’s clear that traditional broadcasting technologies will be challenged to meet those demands long term.”

See also:

It will provide another option to broadcasters like Freeview and SkyTV, whose CEO John Fellet said is eager to discover the possibilities it can offer to help reach a wider audience across New Zealand.

The proof of concept trial will commence in May and steps towards a commercial service will follow once the trial is complete.

Jason Foden, CEO of Freeview, added: “The proof of concept trial from Chorus is welcome as it aligns with Freeview’s strategy of taking advantage of technology advancements that increase the accessibility of free-to-air content.

“Our research reveals a growing number of households wanting access to compelling broadcast content delivered via IP.”

The news follows the revelation that the country’s ultra-fast broadband project is ahead of schedule. By 2022, the government wants 87% of the population living in towns and cities to be connected to the scheme.