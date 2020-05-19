Article
Technology

Spark secures rights to stream all 2019 Rugby World Cup matches

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Kiwi telco giant Spark has won rights to show Rugby World Cup matches next year via its mobile and broadband networks.

Hosted in Japan, the tournament will see New Zealand defend its crown and will doubtlessly be a must-see event for much of the country’s population.

The service will offer both free and paid content and will be available to all New Zealanders - not just Spark customers. TVNZ will show seven live matches on a free-to-air service, including the final.

Spark Managing Director Simon Moutter said: “At Spark, we want to help shape the future of sports watching by New Zealanders, so we are immensely proud to be bringing these iconic tournaments via modern streaming capabilities that offer a richer, more engaging viewing experience.

“We intend to use the power of technology to give Kiwis more control and better choices about what they watch, when they watch and how they watch.”

While specific pricing details are to be announced, it expected that various packages will be available, from all-in bundles to passes for specific matches.

Moutter added: “The increasing diversity of New Zealand and rapid changes in technology mean many of us are watching sport in a very different way to in the past.

“By combining our technical expertise and capability with that of TVNZ, we believe we will not only deliver these tournaments in a way that long-time, loyal rugby fans will love, but we will also reach out and inspire new audiences to get behind our men and women in black – bringing the Rugby World Cup to a much wider audience.”

