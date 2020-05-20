Article
Technology

China announces plans to end sale of diesel and petrol cars

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

China has announced it plans to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars, with a timetable currently in development by its Industry Ministry.

The nation will join Britain and France who have already pledged to cease the sale of traditional fuel vehicles, in favour of hybrid and electric cars, by 2040.

China is currently the largest automaker by number of vehicles sold in the world. The Communist Party has stated it hopes to reduce oil imports, and China sees electric cars as an industry the country can become a leader in.

These targets will also help reduce worsening air pollution in China, a growing problem which has already prompted the country to set a target of capping its carbon emissions in total by 2030.

 

Related stories:  

Renault-Nissan agrees electric car partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group 

Toyota to focus on electric car production

Ford in talks with Anhui Zotye over joint electric car venture

 

Last year, China overtook the US as the biggest market for electric cars, with sales of both electric and hybrid vehicles rising 50% over 2015 to 336,000 vehicles, making up 40% of global demand.

While official details of the country’s target are still being developed, Beijing has been allocated new quotas to fill: in 2018, 8% of cars produced in the capital must be electric or hybrid. This is to increase to 10% in 2019 and 12% in 2020. Companies failing to meet these targets will be allowed to ‘buy’ credits from other manufacturers who have exceeded their quotas.

State-owned power companies in China have been ordered to speed up installation of charging stations to make it easier and more appealing for people to buy electric cars.

ChinadieselpetrolElectric vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy