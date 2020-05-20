Article
Changi Airport takes next step in Living Lab Programme

May 20, 2020
Changi Airport Group (CAG) is investing S$50 million to innovate its customer experience. Its latest instalment comes in the form of sensors, which are currently being tested at its taxi stands in order to track the number of people queuing and estimate waiting times.

As part of a partnership with Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Changi Airport Living Lab Programme aims to assist the airport on "collaborating with innovation-driven companies and start-ups, to develop and demonstrate new technology solutions, in a live airport environment,"

Jayson Goh, who is Managing Director for airport operations, said, “This is also best value proposition for a Living Lab where the companies working with us on all these trials are able to work real-time, with real passengers,"

The Living Lab programme is also seeking opportunities to capture consumer analytics to offer "deeper insights into travellers’ habits and preferences, thereby strengthening the airport’s lifestyle pro duct offerings," according from a statement from CAG.

 “Building innovation today is critical to transforming our business and operations for the future," said CAG's CEO Lee Seow Hiang. "We look forward to partnering established companies and enterprising start-ups to develop cutting-edge technologies for the airport."

