Boeing: improving supply chain operations in Asia-Pacific

May 20, 2020
Following plans to integrate and align its business to better serve customers, Boeing announces leading Asia-Pacific partners using its supply chain solutions.

Recent predictions from Boeing sees the commercial services market - including business and general aviation - in South East Asia reaching more than US$3.4bn in the next 20 years. Amidst this growth Boeing has signed agreements with multiple leading Asia-Pacific companies to provide aftermarket supply chain solutions.

Who are Boeing's new partners?

  • All Nippon Airways - consumable and expendable services for its entire fleet

  • Cathay Pacific - consumable and expendable services for spare parts inventory management

  • Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corporation (EGAT) - multi-year, tailored parts package, including comprehensive parts coverage to support maintenance, repair and overhaul operations

  • HAECO - expanded agreement for consumables and expendables

  • Xiamen Airlines - three year, tailored parts package for full fleet

  • KAEMS - integrated inventory management solution for consumable and expendable parts

These agreements which focus on material solutions, will provide its partners with improved inventory control and logistics flexibility within their supply chain.

As Boeing’s capacity continues to expand, William Ampofo, vice president of Global Services Supply Chain, provided comment, on its internal plans to integrate and align its operations to drive increased benefits for its customers as the industry grows. “Through our robust and growing supply chain capability, Boeing offers industry-leading distribution and repair solutions to customers across the commercial, government, business and general aviation markets. Streamlining our operations under a single brand will further strengthen the services and support our customers know and trust from Boeing, Aviall and legacy KLX Aerospace. We will work closely with customers and suppliers to help them realise the benefits of the industry’s most integrated, optimised and responsive global supply chain.”

