Bharti Airtel partners with Ericsson to deliver VoLTE services across India

Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications provider, has selected Swedish networking tech company Ericsson to deliver its VoLTE (voice over LTE) services across India.

Ericsson will deploy its Cloud VoLTE solution, enabling high-definition voice and modern communication services that will establish a foundation for 5G in the future.

The move will also cater to the upward momentum of India’s VoLTE market, which Ericsson predicted will rise to 780mn subscribers by 2023 in its June 2018 Ericsson Mobility Report.

“We remain committed to building a state-of-the-art future-ready network as part of our network transformation program - Project Leap - and deliver best-in-class digital experience to our smartphone customers,” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, in Ericsson's press release.

“This partnership with Ericsson will allow us to rapidly increase VoLTE capacity to serve our growing traffic, and make our network prepared to easily introduce new communication services today and in 5G.”

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, added:

“We are delighted to support Airtel by delivering our Ericsson Cloud VoLTE solution, which will provide them with a high-quality, modern, cloud-based solution for today’s and tomorrow’s communication service’s needs.

“We start today with expanding HD voice over LTE services across India, which will establish a platform to easily introduce new innovative services in the future.”