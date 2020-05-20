Article
Technology

Baidu's iQiyi announces $2.4bn New York IPO

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Baidu’s video-streaming service, iQiyi, has announced a $2.4bn IPO.

The firm announced that it will hold an initial public offering in New York, on the Nasdaq, which will reach up to $2.4bn if all shares are sold.

The company will offer 125mn shares worth between $17-19 each.

It also has the option to sell an additional 18.75mn shares, which could potentially bring the full value of the IPO up to $2.7bn.

See also:

Baidu to feature more Netflix shows on iQiyi platform

Business Chief – Asia edition, March issue out now!

Baidu sees AI investment pay off

Baidu currently owns 69.6% of iQiyi and will remain the majority shareholder.

iQiyi currently has about 60.1mn subscribers, over 98% of whom pay to use the service, and boasts a 2017 revenue of $2.7bn. This marks a 55% year-on-year increase.

The Beijing-based answer to Netflix was founded in 2010 and claims that users spend about 6bn hours on it every month. It has around 500mn monthly active users.

The firm hopes to use part of its funding to expand its content range. Earlier this year, iQiyi opted to expand its offering by featuring some Netflix-produced content on the platform. This was announced in January by Baidu’s president, Zhang Yaqin, who promised more “exciting” agreements to come. Popular Netflix-produced shows iQiyi considered were Black Mirror and Stranger Things.

In addition, 10% of the funds will be used to strengthen the company’s technology.

netflixBeijingBaiduNew York
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy