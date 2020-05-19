Article
Technology

Australian government awards IBM with $1bn IT contract

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
The Australian Federal Government has revealed that it has awarded IBM with a new AUD$1bn IT contract that will make the global firm a major technology partner with the government for the next five years.

The partnership will see the Australian government leveraging a range of IBM’s expertise, products and services, including hardware, software, cybersecurity and cloud-based solutions in the aim of accelerating the government’s digital transformation agenda.

“This agreement is a testament to our forty-year partnership with the Australian Government. It shows trust and belief in our ability to transform and provide world-leading capabilities, leveraging our investments locally in AI, blockchain, quantum and cloud,” said David La Rose, Managing Director of IBM Australia and New Zealand.

“We look forward to helping the Australian Government to re-define the digital experience for the benefit of all Australians.”

The deal marks a major milestone for the country in its aim of becoming one of the top three digital governments in the world by 2025, whilst also offering the potential for significant savings to be made and for simple, convenient services to be delivered to the population.

“The Whole of Government agreement reflects the growing importance of technology to the government’s transformation agenda,” La Rose continued. “For agencies it will be simpler and more cost efficient to engage with IBM, while our technologies make it possible for government to deliver smarter, integrated, always-on digital services for citizens.”

The agreement, effective immediately, will run until June 2023.

